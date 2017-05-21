“I find that very laughable.” | Beverly Osu opens up on rumours about her being a lesbian

by Omoleye Omoruyi

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, onetime Big Brother Africa contestant, Beverly Osu, has dismissed rumours that she is lesbian.

Some time ago, Osu posted a photograph of her kissing another girl, and caused mixed reactions on social media, with many calling her ‘lesbian’.

She said, “Ordinarily, I don’t even respond to things like this because I am way too busy for that. There are so many issues besetting this nation that we should be focused on instead of who Beverly kissed. If you must know though, the video I posted on Instagram was from a music video shoot. I have grown a thick skin towards these things. Many people would be commenting on issues that they don’t have the facts of and I find that very laughable.”