Okomu Oil Palm gives testimony on whistleblower policy; spends N20million on thanking whistleblowers

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm in Edo State, Graham Hefer, has said the company has spent N20m on whistleblowers, who have saved the company from financial breakdown in the last couple of years.

Hefer said the company has adopted the whistleblowing policy for over 10 years now in order to prevent theft of its produce such as palm fruits and rubber, as well as prevent illicit operations within the company.

He said that the policy had been very rewarding to the company and commended the Federal Government for adopting the policy to prevent corruption in government offices.

The managing director said that the company planned to cultivate additional 1,000 hectares of rubber trees in 2018.