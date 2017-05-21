UTME 2017: 10,000 candidates caught cheating in Anambra – JAMB

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) says more than 10,000 candidates were involved in examination malpractices during this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Anambra and have been handed over to the appropriate authority.

The coordinator of JAMB in Anambra, Lynda Nwachukwu, disclosed on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said the examination, which took place in 28 centres in the state, was otherwise successful.

“There was no disruption of the exercise in any of the examination centres”, she said.

The coordinator added that JAMB provided all the materials required for the examination, debunking rumours from parents and candidates that many faulty systems led to incomplete examinations.

