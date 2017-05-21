‘Any Igbo person in the APC needs to have his or her head examined” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

After a long week of scandals, whining, crying and heartfelt revelations worldover, we know it must be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. Below are the most significant things to remember from the past week:

“Shame upon evil wishers, purveyors of lies and wickedness. Do they have blood running in their veins at all? Do they realise that wishing another person dead, is sin before God?”

– Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior media aide was full of questions for those wishing death upon his boss last week.

“A. Such a person is a confused soul who has been conned and who has sold his soul to an Igbo hater…”

– Femi Fani-Kayode was captured on tape during his visit to the Biafran agitator, Nnamdi Kanu baring his soul not only about the President but also about Igbo members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“I miss my Olajuwon”

– Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband took to Instagram to tell his followers that he misses his son despite showing off a lady many assume is his new lover shortly after Mercy Aigbe moved out of the house.

“My dear man of God, I align my voice with those who plead that you remain in Nigeria. I have chosen to do so publicly because I believe it is necessary. You will see me very soon at your door.”

-Dele Momodu‘s open letter to Pastor T.B Joshua is worth the read especially if you are curious about the long history between the pastor and the media mogul.

“I only recently understand what it means to have a purpose in life. I have saved many people from committing suicide even though I don’t come out to say it. I was suicidal myself but God preserved me so I could also save others.

–TeeBillz, Tiwa Savage’s former manager and father to their son, Jameel revealed in a recent interview with The Punch newspaper.

“Dying is a private moment and it is very callous of whoever was with her to have snapped that picture of her on her death bed…. That person must have been somebody she trusted but alas!!! Even in DEATH she was BETRAYED!!!

– Iyabo Ojo voiced out her dissatisfaction with those who took photos of the late Moji Olaiya on her death bed in a long Instagram post.

“He has the power of the president to assent to it. But the assent to the Appropriation Bill will be after the completion of the standard operation process. The bill has 30 days within which it will be assented to but the process can be completed within two or three days. So, it is not possible to say it will be assented to in so, so and so day or in two or three days. It’s upon the completion of the process that it will be assented to by the president and the president here now is the acting president.”

– Ita Enang, Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters did an about turn a day after he was reported to have said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo could not assent to the 2107 Appropriation Bill.

“Usually, we blame the system. But the system is men and women, not machines… We must grow what we eat and make what we use. So we must now insist that at state banquets we eat and drink Nigerian.”

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo reassured Nigerians of his commitment to the present administration’s commitment to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

President Trump cried like an ambulance on Twitter in the wake of his Russian leak scandal and increased calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate his campaign’s ties to Russia.