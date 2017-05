by Omoleye Omoruyi

As festivities continued yesterday for the Lagos at 50 celebrations, Eyo Masquerades were captured fighting themselves along the streets of Lagos, stripping themselves of their spiritual adornments in the process.

No details on what caused the fight, but onlookers only cheered as they watched the masquerades fighting.

Lagos At 50: Eyo festival ended in a brutal fight between Eyo Ologede and Eyo Etti masquerades, yesterday A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on May 20, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT