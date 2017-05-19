“President Buhari is an Igbo hater, radical Islamist and a racist” | 5 things we learnt from Fani-Kayode’s recent statement

by Tolu Omoyeni

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode is not a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari or his administration and he has never failed to severely criticize his government’s policies and the ruling party’s antics.

Early on in the month, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu paid the former minister a visit in his home and weeks later, we get to see a video clip where Fani-Kayode makes scathing remarks about President Buhari’s perception of Igbos in the country.

With the likely intention to drive his point home, Fani-Kayode released a statement where he put Igbos in the APC on blast and called President Buhari out for lopsided appointments and more.

Here are five things we learnt from FFK’s statement:

Igbos who join the APC are deluded

“Any Igbo person in the APC needs to have his or her head examined. Such a person is a confused soul who has been conned and who has sold his soul to an Igbo hater…”

“They are also hungry and desperate for the few crumbs they will get for betraying their on people and selling them into slavery and bondage. It is sad and pitiful and those that have done this should bow their heads in shame.”

2. Buhari’s sheer hatred for Igbos

“You say that Buhari loves the Igbo yet his security forces and military have killed and locked up more Igbo leaders and youths and marginalised more Igbos at the Federal level more than ANY other Nigerian President or Head of State since the civil war.”

“He loves Igbos so much that he has not arrested or prosecuted ANY of the well-armed, well-funded and well-organised Fulani militants and herdsmen that have gone into Igbo land in the last two years and killed thousands of people, burnt their homes, and stolen their land.”

3. Buhari has betrayed Tinubu and the Yoruba folk

“Look at the humiliation they are subjecting the Yoruba wing of the APC and the VP to. We warned Tinubu and co. that this would happen but they would not listen. They were misled and they gave 51 per cent of the Yoruba vote to Buhari in the 2015 election whilst we gave 49 per cent of that vote to Jonathan. Now they are crying.”

4. The few appointments Buhari handed to Igbos are a strategy

“You say he chose an Igbo man as his running mate in the past and my answer is so what? He did so because he was looking for votes and not because he loves them.”

5. Igbos have been marginalised

“This sort of ethnic domination and northernisation of the Villa has NEVER happened before and it is shameful. I worked in the Villa for 3 years and I know how it works and how things are usually balanced between north and south and the six zones.”

“But this is not the case under Buhari. For him only two key positions in the Villa, that of Femi Adesina who is Special Adviser on Media and who is from the South West and Ita Enang, who is Special Adviser on the National Assembly and who is from the South South, are the ONLY southerners in key positions in Buhari’s Presidency.”

And an extra:

6. President Buhari is an Igbo hater, a radical Islamist, an ethnic supremacist, a religious bigot and a racist.