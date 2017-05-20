‘I miss my son’ | Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband laments

by Azeez Adeniyi

Lanre Gentry, estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has said he misses his son.

The actress had packed out of their matrimonial home along with her child after alleging that her husband physically assaults her.

Neighbours had seen her leave the house during the saga.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the hotelier posted a picture of himself, the actress and their child and wrote, “I miss my Olajuwon”.

Gentry had denied ever beating her, stating that she wouldn’t have continued living with him, if he was battering her.

He was remanded in prison after failing to meet bail conditions which included N500,000 and two sureties with properties in Lagos.

He was later released after fulfilling bail conditions.