I have stopped many people from committing suicide – TeeBillz

by Azeez Adeniyi

TeeBillz, husband to music star, Tiwa Savage has said he has stopped many people from committing suicide since his rehabilitation.

TeeBillz had attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon during a marital crisis with Tiwa Savage.

He had accused her of infidelity and insensitivity to his feelings.

In an interview with Punch, he said he had the experience in order to help others going through the same situation.

[Read Also: AT LEAST SOMEONE REMEMBERS TEEBILLZ]

He said, “The way I handle things now is completely different from how I acted in the past. I do better now because I know better. If I had gone through the experience before now, it probably wouldn’t make sense to me until I go through some challenging situations. But I thank God that I have been able to overcome all those through the guidance of my coach.

“I only recently understand what it means to have a purpose in life. I have saved many people from committing suicide even though I don’t come out to say it. I was suicidal myself but God preserved me so I could also save others. I just realised that He kept me to touch the lives of others. People surely have their opinion about me and the entire issue, but God sees my heart and knows how much of a new man I am.

“I am like Job in the Bible, God made me pass through all these challenges to make me a better person. I am only human, just like everyone else, so I am not immune to committing mistakes. My experience can be likened to a battle between evil and good. I am happy God redeemed me and pushed me on the side of good.

[Read Also: ‘TEEBILLZ WAS VERY ARROGANT, YET EMOTIONAL’ | 10 THINGS WE LEARNT FROM TIWA SAVAGE’S INTERVIEW WITH E!]

“I am not being religious, I am just grateful to Him for giving me a renewed mindset. This is one of the biggest things coaching has done to me.”

On whether he and Savage are back together, he said, “God is the only friend I have. He knows and has the best for me in His vineyard.”

TeeBillz added that he was already helping people who are passing through the same depressing moments.

He said, “I am already helping a couple of colleagues in the industry that require the type of coaching I have been through. I am open to working with others needing some sort of motivation and inspiration. Celebrities are humans too, our lives are out there for people to see but that does not mean we cannot make mistakes. The most important thing, however, is for one to surmount the challenge and triumph. I am happy with my life now.”