Biafra: IPOB using fake videos to mislead international community – FG

The Federal Government has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using fake videos of mass killings from other African countries to mislead the international community.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he addressed Online Publishers in Lagos on Monday.

The background:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had written a petition to the United Nations and the United States after a clash with troops of the Nigerian Army.

They had alleged that they were being victimised by the army and marginalised by the Nigerian government.

Lai Mohammed’s allegations:

IPOB is writing to the government of western nations, claiming that they were being victimised.

He said, ”We must warn the nation against IPOB’s next line of action, which is to externalise their lies and propaganda. Now they are writing to the governments and the national parliaments of some Western nations to give the impression that they are victims of an ethno-sectarian

violence orchestrated by the government, hence they need protection.

”Some of the tools that have been employed by IPOB include blatant lies and cheap propaganda, and the medium of choice for the organization is the social media.

“IPOB has harvested gory videos and pictures from other lands and the distant past, which they are now circulating via the social media, to deceive the international community into believing that the people of the South-East are being subjected to state-sponsored, ethno-religious violence.

”Such videos, which have very high emotive quotient, are circulating on the social media as we speak. These videos are doctored to make them look current. They are fake.”