Biafra: Northern governors visit Abia

Some northern governors have paid a solidarity visit to Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

This is after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a delegation to visit the South-East on a peace mission.

The visit was necessary after the deployment of troops to the region had heat up the polity.

Some of the governors who visited the state include Kashim Shettima, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Sani of Niger State, and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Others are Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Governor Atiku Bello of Kebbi State.