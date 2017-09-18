Whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, parents unknown since soldiers’ attack – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday alleged that the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are unknown since the alleged attack on his residence in Abia.

The background:

Troops of the Nigerian Army had reportedly opened fire on Kanu’s residence during the Operation Python Dance in the South-East.

They were also said to have marched behind Kanu’s house and maltreated IPOB members.

IPOB’s claim:

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said IPOB has been looking for Kanu and his parents since the alleged attack.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, world wide under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to bring to the notice of the whole world that the whereabouts of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are still unknown to mankind since the attack in his compound last week.

“IPOB have been searching for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents but they are no where to be found since, last week, we are challenging the Nigerian Army and Police to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi since it is a prerogative right for him to make statement informing his confidants and teeming members all over the world about his condition,” IPOB said.