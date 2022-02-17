See the 7 most popular billboards in Abia

Billboards are indispensable in the marketing campaign template. The visibility billboards bring to a company’s message can be compared to other advertising medium. This is why the popularity of billboards, which now come in numerous formats, keeps increasing. And, this is why we listed these billboards in Abia, so you consider them in your marketing campaign.

See billboards in Abia:

  • Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road
  • Unipole, Aba-Owerri road
  • Unipole, Aba-Port Harcourt road
  • Unipole, Factory road
  • Portrait, Abia welcome Roundabout
  • 48 Sheet, Ikot Ekpene road
  • Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

This Unipole billboard meets commuters travellers, locals, traders who use this road. It is located along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road after Agbor hill. It is also in close proximity to Enyimba Lodge/Hotel.

Unipole, Aba-Owerri road

This is located along the Aba-Owerri road by Ngwa High School. It faces traffic from Osisioma Junction, going towards Aba city. The estimated views hovers around 50,000 – 100,000 per month.

Unipole, Aba-Port Harcourt road

This billboard faces traffic from the Abia capital, Umuahia, and is located along the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway by Ariaira Junction. It meets an estimated 20,000 to 50,000 views per month.

Unipole, Factory road

This Unipole billboard stands at a busy Junction that sees hundreds of people every other day. It is located along Factory road, opposite Abia Polytechnic facing traffic from Aba.

Portrait, Abia welcome Roundabout

This portrait billboard is located at Abia Welcome Roundabout, and is unique for its capability to steer a vast audience towards a company’s message. It is made for advertisers seeking a diverse and wide audience.

48 Sheet, Ikot Ekpene road

This 48 Sheet is strategically along Ikot Ekpene road by Model market, opposite the Ministry of Agriculture. This billboard meets a corporate audience, and informed audience. It meets the audience from both sides of the road. Also, it meets the audience from the Abia State University.

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

This Unipole billboard is opposite Aba South Town facing traffic from the Main Park. It is strategically placed along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene expressway. It meets an estimated 20,000 people per month.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Culture Intelligence from RED February 16, 2022

These 5 billboards in Ondo can sell your brand

Before billboards became a phenomenon, some city planners, experts and consumers argued that they could distract drivers and cause accidents; ...

Culture Intelligence from RED February 14, 2022

See 10 popular billboards in Osun

Billboards are considered one of the biggest parts of the traditional advertising market, and they engage potential customers. Today, billboard ...

Culture Intelligence from RED February 10, 2022

5 most popular radio stations in Ibadan

The general idea is that radio helps in community building. This is no doubt true when you consider that radio ...

Culture Intelligence from RED February 9, 2022

These are the top 6 radio stations in Kano

Radio has evolved into a more diversified medium. Many campaigns have revealed that radio advertising is 20 per cent more ...

Culture Intelligence from RED February 8, 2022

Top 7 radio stations in Abuja

Radio has evolved into a more diversified medium. Many campaigns have revealed that radio advertising is 20 per cent more ...

Culture Intelligence from RED February 7, 2022

See the 7 most popular radio stations in Anambra

The general idea is that radio helps in community building. This is no doubt true when you consider that radio ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail