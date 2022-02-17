See the 7 most popular billboards in Abia

Billboards are indispensable in the marketing campaign template. The visibility billboards bring to a company’s message can be compared to other advertising medium. This is why the popularity of billboards, which now come in numerous formats, keeps increasing. And, this is why we listed these billboards in Abia, so you consider them in your marketing campaign.

See billboards in Abia:

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

Unipole, Aba-Owerri road

Unipole, Aba-Port Harcourt road

Unipole, Factory road

Portrait, Abia welcome Roundabout

48 Sheet, Ikot Ekpene road

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

This Unipole billboard meets commuters travellers, locals, traders who use this road. It is located along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road after Agbor hill. It is also in close proximity to Enyimba Lodge/Hotel.

Unipole, Aba-Owerri road

This is located along the Aba-Owerri road by Ngwa High School. It faces traffic from Osisioma Junction, going towards Aba city. The estimated views hovers around 50,000 – 100,000 per month.

Unipole, Aba-Port Harcourt road

This billboard faces traffic from the Abia capital, Umuahia, and is located along the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway by Ariaira Junction. It meets an estimated 20,000 to 50,000 views per month.

Unipole, Factory road

This Unipole billboard stands at a busy Junction that sees hundreds of people every other day. It is located along Factory road, opposite Abia Polytechnic facing traffic from Aba.

Portrait, Abia welcome Roundabout

This portrait billboard is located at Abia Welcome Roundabout, and is unique for its capability to steer a vast audience towards a company’s message. It is made for advertisers seeking a diverse and wide audience.

48 Sheet, Ikot Ekpene road

This 48 Sheet is strategically along Ikot Ekpene road by Model market, opposite the Ministry of Agriculture. This billboard meets a corporate audience, and informed audience. It meets the audience from both sides of the road. Also, it meets the audience from the Abia State University.

Unipole, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road

This Unipole billboard is opposite Aba South Town facing traffic from the Main Park. It is strategically placed along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene expressway. It meets an estimated 20,000 people per month.