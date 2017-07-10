Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has been granted a temporary restraining order barring Rob Kardashian from coming close to her or posting about her online.

Chyna appeared in court on Monday morning with her attorneys as she sought to stop what she alleges is cyber-bullying by Kardashian.

Kardashian had posted on social media, personal information last week about his relationship with Chyna on his Instagram account, alleging that she had cheated on him.

[Read Also:] “I WAS DEVASTATED” | BLAC CHYNA SPEAKS ON ROB KARDASHIAN’S ALLEGATIONS (WATCH)

Outside of court, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom said they were granted everything they sought in their petition.

“As we have said all along, revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse,” Bloom said.