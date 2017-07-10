“I was devastated” | Blac Chyna speaks on Rob Kardashian’s allegations (WATCH)

Appearing on “Good Morning America”, Blac Chyna says she wants Rob Kardashian to stay away from her and posting things about her online.

She was on the show with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and said she is going on with plans to obtain a restraining order against Rob.

Rob had posted some explicit photos and videos of Chyna on social media, alleging that she cheated on him.

She said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

#BlacChyna on #GMA this morning speaking about last weeks incident with #RobKardashian via. @goodmorningamerica @abcnetwork

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Rob Kardashian

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

Senator Bukar Ibrahim, Dino Melaye, Lagos state government | Here are last week’s winners and losers