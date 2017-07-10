“I was devastated” | Blac Chyna speaks on Rob Kardashian’s allegations (WATCH)

Appearing on “Good Morning America”, Blac Chyna says she wants Rob Kardashian to stay away from her and posting things about her online.
She was on the show with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and said she is going on with plans to obtain a restraining order against Rob.
Rob had posted some explicit photos and videos of Chyna on social media, alleging that she cheated on him.
She said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.
