Entertainment Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open-heart surgery | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Black Chyna gets into a fight at an amusement park

Model, Black Chyna got into a fight with a lady at an amusement park on Easter Sunday.

Reports say Blac Chyna, her children and boyfriend, YBN Almighty were at an amusement park when the fight broke out. The model was held back by a couple of people preventing the fight from escalating.

The 29-year-old tried to hit the lady a bright pink children’s ride-on car. A woman claiming to be the person involved in the melee with Chyna tweeted that the fight broke out after she started admiring the reality star’s one-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian and then rubbed the little girl’s hand.

Naomi Campbell visits home of kids dance group

British Supermodel, Naomi Campbell who is currently in Nigeria visited the Ikorodu home of kids dance group, Dreamcatchers.

The model shared the picture of her visit on her Instagram page. Campbell had earlier shared a video of the kids dancing on her page.

The video caught the attention of singer Rihanna who used it to celebrate her reaching 2 billion streams on AppleMusic. Rapper, Diddy also posted a video of the kid dancers.

Campbell wrote, “Happy Easter My Angels #DREAMCATCHERS @dreamcatchersda THANK YOU @graceladoja & @missamadi FOR MAKING THIS DREAM COME TRUE #LAGOS #NIGERIA 💖💖💖💖🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅🙏🏾”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open-heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery and his condition is stable, his spokesperson said Friday.

The 70-year-old Terminator actor, one of the most famous action stars in the world, a former governor of California and a father of five, underwent the operation after developing complications following a scheduled less-invasive procedure at a Los Angeles hospital.

His spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, said on Twitter on Friday that on Thursday, Schwarzenegger “underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.”

“@Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back,’ so he is in good spirits,” he said.

“That 1997 replace valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” he said. “During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed.”