Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Once Again Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,275

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Another sharp increase has pushed petrol prices higher, with Dangote Petroleum Refinery raising its rate to ₦1,275 per litre, up from ₦1,245 earlier the same day.

The refinery said the new gantry price reflects a ₦30 rise due to changes in global crude oil markets. It also revised coastal supply costs upward, noting that previous pricing is no longer valid.

The updated rates apply to pending orders, with customers required to pay the difference. The move adds to concerns over rising fuel costs across Nigeria and the likely impact on pump prices.