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Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol and Diesel Prices to ₦1,075 and ₦1,430 per Litre
March 21, 2026

Breaking News: Dangote Refinery Once Again Raises Fuel Price to ₦1,275

by YNaija
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Another sharp increase has pushed petrol prices higher, with Dangote Petroleum Refinery raising its rate to ₦1,275 per litre, up from ₦1,245 earlier the same day.

The refinery said the new gantry price reflects a ₦30 rise due to changes in global crude oil markets. It also revised coastal supply costs upward, noting that previous pricing is no longer valid.

The updated rates apply to pending orders, with customers required to pay the difference. The move adds to concerns over rising fuel costs across Nigeria and the likely impact on pump prices.

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