BREAKING: Sultan declares Sept. 1, as Sallah day

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared September 1, 2017 as Eid-el-Kabir day.

Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council disclosed this in a statement.

The statement said the declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday.

“The advisory committee in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017,’’ it said.

It added that the Sultan felicitates with all Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance, blessings and protection.