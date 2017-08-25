Buhari commends Osinbajo for ‘leading’ Nigeria in his absence

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for making sure the country remained ‘one’ in his 103 days absence.

Buhari also downplayed the London protesters who demanded his return to the country.

Key excerpts:

“The effort by the vice president is commendable.”

For the protesters – “In fact, some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home. Indeed, I have come back home. I hope those who went there are not stuck there…those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them, including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax there.”

From Plateau governor, Simon Lalung:

“In the absence of the president, there was not vacuum because the acting president filled in the gap and did his best up to this moment and showed absolute loyalty both to the nation and Mr President.”

The president also extended appreciation to Nigerians who prayed for his recovery.