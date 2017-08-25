The Thread: “She works for Satan” | Nicki Minaj makes gospel music; Twitter reacts

We understand Nicki Minaj is blazing the Gospel music route now. She’s teamed up with popular music minister Tasha Cobbs to deliver the 8 minute track, I’m Getting Ready.

Halfway through the track, Nicki raps: “I serve a God that parted the Red Sea,” he raps. “Multimillion dollar commercials for Pepsi / From food stamps to more ice than Gretzky / I don’t gotta talk, the Lord defends me / I watched them all fall for going against me / Me and all my angels shot the devil up / While you was trying to pull me down, I leveled up.”

Twitter thinks it’s the most hypocritical thing ever. See below:

