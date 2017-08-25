The Thread: “She works for Satan” | Nicki Minaj makes gospel music; Twitter reacts

We understand Nicki Minaj is blazing the Gospel music route now. She’s teamed up with popular music minister Tasha Cobbs to deliver the 8 minute track, I’m Getting Ready.
Halfway through the track, Nicki raps: “I serve a God that parted the Red Sea,” he raps. “Multimillion dollar commercials for Pepsi / From food stamps to more ice than Gretzky / I don’t gotta talk, the Lord defends me / I watched them all fall for going against me / Me and all my angels shot the devil up / While you was trying to pull me down, I leveled up.”
That's right, @NickiMinaj is now making Gospel music. Listen to "I’m Getting Ready" with Tasha Cobbs Leonard – https://t.co/uX7xgW4kZ6 pic.twitter.com/ydYX5NblAw
— Rap Dose (@RapDose) August 24, 2017
Her (@NICKIMINAJ 's) first Gospel collaboration is 👌👌👌#ImGettingReady @NICKIMINAJ
Coz I Serve The God That Parted The Red Sea…💖👌🎀 pic.twitter.com/wPnKXuFWuo
— Nattie tinnie (@NattieTinnie96) August 25, 2017
Twitter thinks it’s the most hypocritical thing ever. See below:
You cant walk with God while holding hands with the devil. WHAT I MISS?! HOW?! #FACTS pic.twitter.com/IYezWqquRV
— SirSnobby26 (@HeSnob26) August 25, 2017
Again, if neither one of yall havent noticed, since she been on..NOTHING shes done or rapped is christian. She works for the satan. Duh. pic.twitter.com/C6BB30IAKz
— Kaye.ls (@kayels504) August 25, 2017
Nicki is still givin power to His name no matter what she does outside this song so go into obvious detail if u please, ur just wasting time
— jord (@bbg_jord) August 25, 2017
Or was it Mr. Satan from DBZ?? pic.twitter.com/2FZ0DX1Buk
— Seeker of Cosmic (@Div1neThaGod) August 25, 2017
Just because y’all weak ass low budget shoot shoot pow pow ass faves can’t switch flows and lanes doesn’t mean nicki can’t 💯🅿️
— 💰. (@BIGONIKA) August 25, 2017
R kelly and beyonce has done a gospel song so what’s the problem ???
— 💰. (@BIGONIKA) August 25, 2017
🌴👀🌴 pic.twitter.com/WAOANgba5F
— MUY PROBLEMÀTICA (@_ChrisTheArtist) August 24, 2017
Bet all of y'all hating in the comments never even listened to the song and only have heard anaconda smh.
— Callie ann (@queen_calz) August 25, 2017
Can't wit to hear the gospel rendition of Anaconda.
— schleepie ahlie (@011293ZM) August 25, 2017
— goat. (@BrothaStills) August 24, 2017
Welp. That's the end of your career. pic.twitter.com/m8j8YbIuc9
— Jaime Blamister (@B_S_Now) August 24, 2017
Is this the thanks that I get for putting you Christians on? Is it my fault that you ain't been reborn? Praise Praise like a Holy Dragon! pic.twitter.com/2lJtWB7OMm
— LivingSavi (@blacktransgirl) August 25, 2017
Should've sent your praises up to heaven's door! Now I'm gonna show you what those praises for! Now now, Nicki can't be mad. pic.twitter.com/7zqyzNkb6M
— aja (@hopeswoke) August 25, 2017
She's gonna come out onstage like this and you know it #sinnershavesoultoo pic.twitter.com/25RKMmZ4l3
— orthopedic chortle (@doomed_spice) August 25, 2017
— 0x NBA All Star (@Carnage45) August 24, 2017
Yea. I feel you.
