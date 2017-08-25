Why the APC is trying to criminalise hate speech – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) resolve to categorise hate speech as terrorism, saying it’s “another disguise to criminalize freedom of speech and association.”

In a series of tweets, the opposition party cited Chapter IV (33) of the Constitution which protects freedom of speech and fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The PDP also claimed the APC is “using ‘Hate Speech’ threat to coax Nigerians against demanding for the fulfilment of its promises.”

