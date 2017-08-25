The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Buhari Meets With APC, PDP Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, August 25, met with leaders from the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party.

2. JAMB Announces Date For Commencement Of 2017/18 Admission

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the admission processes for 2017/2018 will commence on September 15 and close on January 31, 2018.

3. Buzz Review: D’banj Reinvents Himself As “El Chapo”

At this point, we all have to agree with D’banj’s opening declaration on “Emergency”, that no one ever sees him coming through. Read here.

4. FG Asks Court To Repeal Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail

Nigeria’s Federal Government has reportedly asked the court to revoke the bail granted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

5. Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors – Fayose

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.