BREAKING: Buhari meets with APC, PDP leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Presidential Villa.

The Presidency disclosed this via its official Twitter account.

Chairman of the PDP Caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi has arrived for the meeting.

Details later…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Those who love Buhari should tell him to resign – Fani-Kayode

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Former governor, Ladoja returns to PDP