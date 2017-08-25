You are arrogant and inexperienced, Poland Prime Minister blasts Macron

by Adedotun Michael

Emmanuel Macron’s motive of touring some less rich Eastern European states to seek an amendment to the EU’s so-called Posted Workers Directive rule is not turning out has planned despite having backups from Germany and Austria, the UK Telegraph reports.

The proposal has ramped up tensions between Mr Macron and the Polish Prime Minister, Ms Syzdlo who lashed out at the French President after he accused Poland of isolating itself from the rest of Europe and accused the Polish government of spurning EU values.

The polish government’s unwavering stand

Syzdlo said fiercely in an interview, “Mr Macron would not be deciding the future of Europe”, slamming him for his lack of experience and told him to focus on his own country rather than meddling in Polish affairs.

She said, “I advise the president that he should be more conciliatory… Perhaps his arrogant comments are a result of a lack of (political) experience”. “I advise the president that he should focus on the affairs of his own country, perhaps he may be able to achieve the same economic results and the same level of security for (French) citizens as those guaranteed by Poland,” she added.

Macron’s warnings and allegations

Macron who risks drawing ire from his European allies berates the current legislation which empowers firms to send temporary workers from low-wage countries to richer nations without having to pay their local social charges. He claims the EU risks collapse unless the bloc’s cheap labour rule is overhauled.

Earlier on, the young President while speaking to reporters in Bulgaria said, “Europe is a region created on the basis of values, a relationship with democracy and public freedoms which Poland is today in conflict with.

In no way will the decision by a country that has decided to isolate itself in the workings of Europe jeopardise the finding of an ambitious compromise”. “Poland is not defining Europe’s future today and nor will it define the Europe of tomorrow,” he added.

Poland’s defense

While responding to Macron’s allegations, Poland’s foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski varied that, his country “is not being isolated” and admonished Macron to follow developments in central Europe more closely.

Witold said, “We are hosting an important meeting today so President Macron is not following carefully the news, doesn’t know what is happening in this part of Europe. But this happens sometimes.”

The French economy

“The dwindling French economy which Macron promised to revamp is currently not able to compete with the vibrant economies of many European countries, including Poland, as a result, French workers enormous social benefits and four working days principle.

Bulgaria government call for calmness

In a bid to douse the rousing tension, Bulgaria Prime Minister, Boyko Borissov has waded into the row and he urged France to end its controversial calls for labour regulations across the bloc to be overhauled.

Borissov said, “open confrontation between EU member states is damaging”He further added, “Poland and Hungary, who frequently clash with France and Germany, are not only our friends but part of the EU. Rather than threaten Poland, France should “listen to all sides and find a solution”.