“RIP HB-Old”: Hackers may have just ended Game of Thrones Season 7

It appears HBO’s hackers are not done with leaking Game of Thrones episodes and with only one to go this season, they have just shared plot information detailing how the season will end with online platform, Mashable.

The hacking group who are responsible for leaking two previous episodes and social media passwords of top HBO staff released what they describe as “the sixth wave of leaks”. Mashable says it is refraining from publishing the “explicit content in the post”.

In a statement to the site, the hackers said, “By the way, we officially inform you and other hundred of reporters whom are emailing us that we sold ‘HBO IS FALLING’s entire collection (5 TB!!!) to 3 customer in deep web and we earned half of requested ransom”. Recall that they had demanded $6.5 million worth of Bitcoin from HBO as payment for the previously leaked information.

“We put a condition for our respected customers and they approved. We will leak many many waves of HBO’s internal stuff to punish them for playing us and set an example of greedy corporation.”, they wrote.

When Mashable contacted HBO, the network responded with its earlier statement that reads in part, “The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention”.

“Game of throne is over, Wait for major waves!!! RIP HB-Old”.