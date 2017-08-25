Boko Haram attacks 6 Borno villages, kills 27, several others missing

About 27 people were reportedly killed and dozens still missing after terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamist sect, Boko Haram, attacked six villages in the northern part of Borno on Wednesday night, security and civilian sources said.

The report (Sahara Reporters):

The terrorists first stormed the remote villages of Abachari, Kote, Uda Lawanti and Wokilli, all in the Nganzi Local Government Area of Borno State, around 9:30 p.m., killing 15 people and leaving many wounded.

A source who is a civilian member of the Joint Task Force (JTF) said the besieged villagers yesterday came to the local vigilante group in Nganzi town. He said the vigilante group then mobilized its members to visit the affected villages on Friday morning, adding that the dead bodies had been brought to Nganzi for burial.

“The attacks happened in the villages on Wednesday night, but it was this morning that we brought fifteen of the corpses and buried them in Nganzi town,” said the source. He added, “As I am speaking with you many women and children are still missing.”

A military source reiterated. “The Boko Haram fighters burnt down the villages. They looted livestock and grains. Nothing was left in the villages. Some of the lucky ones are now taking refuge in Nganzi,” said the source.