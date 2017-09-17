Buhari leaves Nigeria for UN summit in New York

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria for New York for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed that “President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country”.

He added that the President would deliver the country’s national statement.

According to him, the theme for this year’s debate is: ‘focusing on people: striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet’.

“Equally, the Nigerian leader will hold a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders,” he said.

“The president will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states, and key cabinet ministers.”