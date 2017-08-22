Buhari did not need to commend Osinbajo in his speech – Adesina

The Presidency has said it was not necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to single out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his address to Nigerians.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said this in an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM on Tuesday.

Adesina said the President had already thanked Osinbajo for a good job while he was abroad.

He said Buhari appreciated the Vice President and security chiefs when he met them on Saturday night.

Adesina also said he did not write the President’s speech.