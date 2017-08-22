Femi Adesina explains why President Buhari is “working from home”

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said reports saying the President is “working from home” was only misinterpreted.

In a video published on Twitter by the Presidency, Mr Adesina said the office only “needs some renovation because 103 days of absence affected it, there was some deterioration there… there is an office in the house that is almost a replica of the regular office.”

He also said where he works from does not disturb his job.

VIDEO: 'The President is fully back at work.' Special Adviser, Media and Publicity @femadesina clarifies circulating misinformation. pic.twitter.com/UzMI1zgeA8 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 22, 2017