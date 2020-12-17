Buhari orders immediate reopening of Seme, Maigatari, Ilela, Mfun borders | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari orders immediate reopening of Seme, Maigatari, Ilela, Mfun borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four main borders; and that the remaining borders that were closed down should be reopened before the end of December 31.

The four borders that are to be reopened immediately are the Seme border in South West, Maigatari and Ilela borders in North West and Mfun borders in South-South.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Nigeria licenses 173 centres for NIN registration

The Federal Government has said it has licensed 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across the country.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC),” National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said on its website on Wednesday.

All registered persons can retrieve their NIN by dialing *346# on their registered phone number for all the major networks.

Ex-Zamfara Governor Yerima joins 2023 presidential race

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has declared his intention to vie for Nigeria’s presidency at the end of the tenure of =President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

He said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to him, he had on three occasions stepped down to enable Buhari to clinch the presidential ticket of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party as well as the All Progressives Congress.

CBN directs switches to stop processing local currency transfers into dom accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed switches and processors to immediately cease all local currency transfers in respect to foreign remittances to through International Transfer Money Transfer Operators (IMTO).

The apex bank in a release on Wednesday, said all money market operators are to immediately disable wallets from receipts of funds from IMTOs.

The bank said following the recent policy pronouncements on relaxation of rules on foreign remittances, domiciliary accounts, it noted a material compliance by majority of market participants as beneficiaries of remittances through the IMTOs now receive their foreign currency through designated banks.

NCDC confirms 930 new COVID-19 cases