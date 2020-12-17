UBA’s Bola Atta Wins Best Corporate Affairs Professional For 2020

Group Head, Corporate Communications, United Bank for Africa, Bola Atta has once again been recognised as the Top Corporate Affairs professional 2020 for the second time in a row, at the 8th Annual Brands & Marketing Conference, organised by Brand Journalist Association of Nigeria.

The award ceremony, which was held in Lagos, recently is in recognition of her commitment to excellence and the positioning of UBA as a foremost pan African Bank. Her dedication to improving lives through her position as the CEO of the UBA Foundation also played a role in her being nominated above her peers to receive this award.

Atta, beat other nominees to the prize as a result of her impressive contributions at the steer of UBA’s corporate Communications with various laudable initiatives that have further increased the banks market share and brand presence ahead of competition. Of special mention was REDTV, the online network which is powered by UBA and home to hit web series like The Men’s Club and Inspector K. Atta has been able in a short period of time, to put REDTV at the forefront of entertainment.

Speaking on the award, she thanked the organisers for the recognition which is coming twice in a row. The awards, she noted, is evidence of hard work and diligent execution of UBA’s strategic initiatives geared at excellent customer service. “UBA is about something more and we believe that people with the right amount of passion can contribute to changing the world for the better”.

She added that being recognised as a top professional is validation of the bank’s excellent quality of service and innovation. ‘I therefore dedicate this to our growing loyal corporate and retail customers, who are the reason why we do what we do and with the passion that we put into our work’.

Since 2012, The Brand Journalist Association Conferences Awards have been celebrating outstanding companies who through their immense contributions have become the game changers driving the wheels of growth for brands and by extension, development in Africa.

The President of BJAN, Princewill Ekwujuru, commended UBA for prioritising customers with first rate services and its strong footprint across Africa which its contemporaries are now trying to emulate. He said the awards were borne out of the need to recognise the Game Changers whose relentless contributions have helped give hope to Africa and at the same time, drive sustainable development amid strife.

“For these companies, they understand that agility, innovation, fluidity, decisiveness and commitment accelerate the pace of change Africa craves for” Ekwujuru stated.