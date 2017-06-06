Why Buhari is promoting a new vision for N’Delta – Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo has said, on Thursday, June 6, that the Buhari administration is interested in the development of the Niger Delta and indeed the whole country, in order to promote a new way of thinking.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the Acting President, said the new approach, titled, “New Vision”, involves an active collaboration between the government, the private sector, and the communities.

Lamenting the slow rate of project completion in the Niger Delta, Osinbajo said, “sometimes projects are designed not to succeed, but just for some people to make money.”

He, however, stated that the new approach ensures that “we finish whatever we start.”

“The Buhari administration, this government is committed to finishing whatever we start. At the end of the day, we shall ensure that ” he affirmed.