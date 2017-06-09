Business as usual as Trump attends round-table discussion at Department of Transportation

As former FBI Director’s testimony before Congress, Thursday continues to take the top spot in mainstream media, it’s business as usual for President Trump as he participates in a roundtable discussion at the Department of Transportation today.

Despite the buzz around the testimony of the ex-FBI Director, White House is sticking with normal operations as White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders told newsmen yesterday during a briefing yesterday, “It’s a regular Thursday at the White House. We’re carrying on,”.

This week is White House’s Infrastructure week with several Infrastructure policy discussions and events taking the center stage in Washington. One of such events was the Infrastructure Summit which held yesterday at White House with Vice President Pence among others in attendance.

The Infrastructure weeks ends with Trump’s roundtable discussion with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke today.