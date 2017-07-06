“Those calling for restructuring are the real enemies of the country” – Yahaya Bello

The governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of Nigeria, describing such as mere political deceit.
The governor made the call on Wednesday in Lokoja, during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour, saying that those calling for restructuring are the real enemies of the country.
He appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its determination to correct the wrongs of the past.
He said, “Every country has their unique challenges, but are making effort to overcome these challenges collectively irrespective of their cultural, religious or political differences.”
2 Comments
Weither u like it or no the solution of these country is restructuring .
oga abeg work on ur state and leave ppl complaining ……mind your own,shey if them dey count fish dem dey count cray fish