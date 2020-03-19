CEO First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan was presented with The Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus Award 2020, and we’ve got photos

Earlier in the year, it was announced that Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited had been honoured with the coveted and renowned Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus of the year Award 2020.

The recognition which was celebrated across Nigeria – the highpoint being the commendation by the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari – was recently presented to Dr. Adeduntan by Professor Sir Peter Gregson, FREng, MRIA, DSc, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield University at The Royal Society, London.

An excited Dr. Adeduntan proudly displaying his award, shortly after receiving it.
Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited delivering his appreciation remarks

 

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank (l), being presented the Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus Award 2020 by Professor Sir Peter Gregson FREng MRIA, DSc, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield University
L-R: Mr. Samuel Aiyere, CEO, FBN Bank UK; Mrs Adenike Adeduntan; Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank and Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank.

With the saying, behind every successful man there is a strong woman; an elated Mrs. Adenike Adeduntan – wife of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan – was at the presentation to support him through the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank and Mr. Samuel Aiyere, CEO, FBN Bank UK, amongst others.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 19, 2020

GTB launches Beta Health, expands access to health insurance for low-income Nigerians

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access ...

Op-Ed Editor March 19, 2020

Renowned digital strategist Lazywrita hosts launch party for groundbreaking poetry book, ”A Lazy Poet”

Digital media strategist and blogger Anda Damisa popularly known as Lazywrita isn’t Lazy after all as he successfully launched his ...

Op-Ed Editor March 18, 2020

Mama Drama premieres at Filmhouse IMAX, opens in cinemas March 20

The Mama Drama movie premiere was a beautiful night of glitz and glamour!! The event held at the Filmhouse Imax ...

Op-Ed Editor March 18, 2020

The stars you love came out and brought the sparks with them at this year’s AMVCAs

The nights that live long in the memory always have that something special about them, sometimes it is the little ...

Op-Ed Editor March 18, 2020

Amstel Malta’s Fan Reporter Bamishe Orafidiya hits the AMVCA red carpet with her favorite stars

In line with its promise to give fans exclusive access to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Amstel Malta ...

Op-Ed Editor March 16, 2020

Here are highlights from the Maltina School Games that will ignite your hope for the future of sports in Nigeria

The Maltina School Games, the Maltina sponsored track and field school sports campaign that has inspired secondary school students across ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail