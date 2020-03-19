CEO First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan was presented with The Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus Award 2020, and we’ve got photos

Earlier in the year, it was announced that Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited had been honoured with the coveted and renowned Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus of the year Award 2020.

The recognition which was celebrated across Nigeria – the highpoint being the commendation by the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari – was recently presented to Dr. Adeduntan by Professor Sir Peter Gregson, FREng, MRIA, DSc, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield University at The Royal Society, London.

With the saying, behind every successful man there is a strong woman; an elated Mrs. Adenike Adeduntan – wife of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan – was at the presentation to support him through the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank and Mr. Samuel Aiyere, CEO, FBN Bank UK, amongst others.