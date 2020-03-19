UltimateLoveNG: Has Theresa fallen too deep for Iyke or is she experiencing a crisis?

Sometimes, when it comes to love, we find ourselves in the most precarious situations, far be it, at that point, to question how we got there, to comprehend how things became the way they are or why you feel for said person the way you do, the major concern at this point and top priority then becomes; how to transition. When love is found in a strange place, and in an unexpected turn of events, the challenge immediately becomes, what actions to take next, a thought Theresa seems to have been struggling with.

Monday Mornings in the Love Pad are peculiar for a number of reasons; housemates are coming to terms with the eviction of a colleague the day before, Monday Missions, which determines who has immunity for evictions the coming Sunday is held, and everyone is soaking the drama of nominations. For Theresa, however, this Monday Morning held an even more peculiar struggle for her, she found herself contemplating the purpose of her journey in the house so far.

It began with her hovering around the kitchen and doing chores in an obvious attempt to distract herself. After this charade, she confessed to Iyke that she had cried herself to sleep the previous night, wondering if what she shared with him was real or not. Iyke encouraged her with a kiss on the head and urged her to stay strong.

Her major concern was whether the relationship would continue after they leave the house, and the thought had her deep in her feelings. Awwwww, how cute, only if we could tell her she is on the right track. Later on, she prayed that she and Iyke would be evicted this Sunday so that she could find out for sure, if the love is real or not, but I think it’s safe to say that her fans wouldn’t let that happen.

I can’t over emphasize the fact that her feelings at this point is the only real indication of all the housemates so far, we have, that truly encapsulates the essence of the love show. Theresa has found a man who gets her, who listens to her, who understands and accepts her, and who loves her for who she is, in the oddest of circumstances, and she simply doesn’t know what to make of it.

Since then Iykeresa fans have taken to social media to sympathize with their girl and root even harder for the couple to emerge as the ultimate couple.