Chude Jideonwo announced as Keynote Speaker at the 2019 NaijaHacks Hackathon

Chude Jideonwo, co-founder of RED | For Africa, is scheduled to speak as a Keynote Speaker at the 2019 NaijaHacks Hackathon award ceremony on December 17, 2019, from 9 am to 5:30 pm at the Zone Tech Park in Gbagada, Lagos.

He will be speaking about the importance of mental wellbeing, in critical connection to sustaining our budding tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

NaijaHacks is Africa’s Biggest Technology Invention Marathon (Hackathon).

For 2019, the Hackathon will be focusing on building solutions for challenges in Education, Housing/Real estate, Employment creation, and Citizen safety using technologies like Blockchain, Machine Learning, Big Data, and others.

The 2019 NaijaHacks Hackathon begins online with over 1000 participants from December 7th to December 14th, 2019, ending with a grand expo-style demo, stage pitches, and closes with an award ceremony.

The official partners of this edition include Amazon Web Services, Redbull, Twilio, STEMHub Foundation by Adeola Olubamiji, and others.

 

