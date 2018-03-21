[The Church Blog] Daystar Christian Centre plans to launch Saturday services and we are here for all of that

You know why we constantly express our love for Daystar Christian Centre? It’s because they get it!

The founders of the church, who double as the Senior Pastors – Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi are people we love deeply because of how they not just adapt to change but how they are quick to innovate. To follow a path less travelled by Christian communities hence, blazing the trail for others to follow.

Long before a situation becomes a full-blown issue of concern in Christian communities, Daystar Christian Centre rolls out a rescue mission to avoid the escalation of such problems in the future.

It’s why before social media became such a thing in Nigeria, Daystar Christian Centre had a media and communications team which was at the centre of driving faith-based conversations and movement on digital media. And even now when most religious communities seem to have grasped the fundamental idea of the church and its role in social media, their relevance to the culture has not waned.

And it’s not just that.

The inclusiveness expresses itself through their various platforms; from the widely recognised Daystar Leadership Academy, to the introduction of 4 Sunday services which span from early hours on Sunday through noon, not forgetting their newly established youth church – The Star Hub – where young inspired minds find expression, to the Lekki centre which saves members of the church who live on the Island the stress of driving to and fro the Mainland. Daystar Christian Centre is really and truly on this mission of reaching out to all and covering all.

And now, with their most recent announcement of the introduction of a Saturday Service, they have automatically placed themselves on a much higher level. We are not totally sure about all of the data and insights that went into making this decision but one thing that we are sure about is that Daystar is committed to ensuring that everyone regardless of their work schedule, worship preference and location is able to join a community.

But of course, this we know; that part of the problem this attempted to solve is that of those who, for very valid reasons can’t be committed to a local church. For example, the requirements of some career paths demand that the workers run shifts on some of the Sundays. Or those whose service to the community or the state demands from them a day that many Christians had ignorantly tagged “The Lord’s Day”. It only makes sense, that these people are catered to by the church community and they are saved from their guilt of not being able to “serve God”. And that is what it means to take the Gospel to the far ends of the earth. To everyone that cares to listen and whatever time they find most comfortable.

So, there you have it. You find, Sunday quite inconvenient for devotional worship? Daystar has got you covered.

It’s normal, however, that some will find this Saturday service inconvenient because, for all they know, Sunday is the Sabbath and is the prescribed day for religious services. But, the truth is that nowhere in the bible is it stipulated that church meetings and fellowships should hold on Sunday. We would also remind you, gladly that in one of the most admirable cities in the world; Dubai, local church gatherings like we have them on Sunday here, hold on Fridays there.

But, they will come around. Some years back, a majority of “Christians” also found it abnormal to come to church in trousers too! the reverse is the case now.

For those of us who just love “this church thing”, this is yet another fellowship to add to the Sunday and Wednesday fellowships that hold weekly and that we are doggedly devoted to.

The Saturday services debuts on the 7th April 2018 between 6 pm – 7:15 pm at the Church Premises, Plot A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.