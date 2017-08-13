[The Church Blog] The #FearlessConcert is gradually attaining legendary status

The much awaited Fearless concert is finally here.

If you are still at home and planning to come, just save yourself the stress and follow the updates online. The venue is full to the brim and several public figures like Patrick Doyle, Rotimi Keys, Chude Jideonwo can’t find their way into the venue. Population standing outside could as well match the population inside the church.

Fearless 2017, the second edition of the worship concert is a definitive musical performance which showcases rare talents as well as other talented but budding acts, as a vehicle to inspiring, encouraging, and motivating others. This year’s edition features Grammy award winner, and award winning singer, Kirk Franklin alongside Tim Godfrey, and his Xtreme Crew. The performances inside The Rock Cathedral are top notch. Perfect sound and excellent ministration. We have seen performances from Nosa and Blessing and we are still expecting performances from Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, De-Glorious, Tim Godfrey and His Xtreme Crew and Of course, Kirk Franklin.

In less than 3 hours, the hashtag #Fearlessconcert has become one of the top trending Twitter topics in Nigeria. Some others have expressed their hurt on their inability to get in and believe that Tim Godfrey and his team should learn from The Experience and use open fields like TBS. The traffic lock-down on the way to the venue is definitely not a joke either. We can count on one finger the number of Christian concerts in Nigeria that cause traffic and from the look of things, The Fearless Concert just joined the list.

But, who could have known anyways? the Fearless concert is just 2 years. This is a feat that not too many concerts across the world have achieved. Whilst many people might count this as a fail, we believe it’s a journey and The Fearless concert crew is definitely on speed in the right direction and that these logistics issues will also be fixed ahead of the next edition.

Tim Godfrey really needs to share some tips that has made The Fearless Concert what it has become today.

In the meantime, lets enjoy the moment.