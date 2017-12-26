[The Church Blog] Love at Christmas: Once again, Daystar puts smiles on the faces of people

One walk into Ikosi road, Oregun yesterday and you would have thought there was a mishap. Contrary to that, it was the Daystar Benevolence team at work with their annual Love at Christmas event. Love at Christmas is one of the yearly avenues through which Daystar Christian Centre in her usual style shows love to their community.

Triannually, The Daystar Benevolence team organises grand giving gestures attracting thousands and thousands increasing in a rather geometric progression yearly. And not for once, has Daystar relented. Rather, increasing her capacity to give every time.

First; Love at Easter, then Back to school event and Love at Christmas. Essentially, the Love at Christmas is the grand finale.

As the event kicked off, the word of God was preached to all – explaining the essence of Christmas and benefit of salvation. At that time, the crowd could hardly be controlled. Thankfully, security operatives were around to control the stampede and manage the crowd.

Participants who had been there since as early as 5 am could hardly hide their excitement after their bounty was given to them. One look at the faces of the men, women, children as they walked back home with their bag of goodies, their eyes glinted with hope. The kind of Hope that love rekindles.

And when Jesus said that whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of Mine, you did for Me, this is what he meant. Love, Charity, Social justice.

You don’t have to do it as glamorous as Daystar does it. One life, one heart at a time. That even if you never meet again, one heart is convinced of the deep immeasurable love of God. As long as your touching lives and spreading lives, you are fulfilling the will of the father.

Thank you Daystar. We don’t know how you do it but you keep inspiring us with your love moves.