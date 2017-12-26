[The Activism Blog] Ibidunni Ighodalo just redefined Christmas and it’s awesome

At a time some Nigerians are still wondering what Christmas would look like considering the economic hardship and the prevailing fuel scarcity, Lagos based Event Planner and Wife of the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Mrs Ibidunni Ighodalo just redefined what Christmas really means to her by putting smiles on the faces of Lagosians.

On Friday December 22, 2017, she hosted thousands of Ikorodu residents at her Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation Baby’s Day out event. The event which held at Millennium estate Ibeshe Ikorodu was a total package for children and their mothers. Initially scheduled to cater for children between ages 0-1 year, it ended up serving up to teenagers and their mothers in their thousands.

The lesson from this is simple and direct, at a time the government has not lived up to its expected responsibility, the foundation has put it upon itself to fill part of the social services in the nation. What went down at Ikorodu yesterday has shown that despite the evils going on in our society we still have individuals that won’t go to bed until lives are touched.

Also, the choice of recipient of the foundation largesse shows the commitment of the foundation to secure the future of the country. The future of Nigeria’s does not lie in our oil, it lies in our children whom are being exposed to malnutrition, inadequate care among others.

That the foundation sees this vulnerable group as its focus has shown their vision is well defined and timely, as it’s coming at a time the United Nation’s Children Educational Fund (UNICEF) in its November 2017 report stated that 2.5 million Nigerian children suffer from severe malnutrition and also at a time UNICEF also called for improved maternal care. In no small means, the foundation helped tackle this ugly trend yesterday.

Among the items given out include complete mother care for Pregnant women, clothes, shoes and diapers for nursing mothers, baby court, bags of rice, food and drinks.