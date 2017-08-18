[The Church Blog] Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is telling you to stop blaming the Devil

If we were to give an award for the most trendy Pastor in Nigeria, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo will definitely win that award. Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is the senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) a church poised to raise men and women who would take over in every sector and sphere of life.

Recently, Pastor Biodun started this trend on his Instagram which he called#DontBlameTheDevil that involved creating images about a series of instances when we compromise based on our ignorance or sheer laziness and end up blaming the devil for the situation. Especially for those in this part of this world, this is so relateable. We always find a way around pushing the blame to the Devil and since he is not available to either accept or deny the blame, we sometimes get away with it. Pastor Biodun has just told us to stop blaming the devil and take responsibilities for our actions.

See the images below

This particular one reminds us of Netflix and chill. Lol. But, Pastor Biodun says; Don’t blame the Devil

Then, this one on marriage too… Ouch!

I think this is for the Instagram and Snapchat lords but who am I to judge? Lol

And this final one on savings. I am looking at myself in my “I’m judging you” face

Above all, I believe this is a right move by Pastor Biodun to sensitise everyone about the need to take responsibility for one’s actions and do the right thing rather than blaming the devil for every happening in our life.

Thank you for this subtle reminder Pastor Biodun.