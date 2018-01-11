[The Church Blog] Sinach hits the UK for her first major tour

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter Sinach has arrived London this January for her FIRST major UK Tour!

Live in The UK she will be performing some of her biggest hits such as, :Waymaker”, “I Know Who I Am”, “He Did It Again” and “The Name Of Jesus”. Songs which have helped her to amass an impressive 152.5 Million YouTube views and various musical awards, including the first-ever LIMA Song Writer of the Decade Award, recognizing her outstanding and undeniable contribution to gospel music in the past decade.

After an amazingly successful sold out London show on 6th January, Sinach is back, bringing her vocal magic to Glasgow and then Birmingham on the 13th and 18th of January respectively. Sinach will be joined on stage by an array of talented opening acts as part of the tour, before hitting the stage to belt out her globally acclaimed hits.

Some key acts opening up for the soulful songstress are;Muyiwa Olarenwaju, Uche (Laureche), K.I, CSO (aka Sharon), Nolly, Peter Tobe and Jeremy Innes. Alongside her talented band and powerful gospel choir.

An evening of praise, worship, soul and the Holy Spirit… The UK Tour will be a night to remember and one you’ll truly never forget.

Tour Dates

GLASGOW: Saturday, January 13th, 2018

BIRMINGHAM: Thursday, January 18th, 2018

Tickets can be obtained via the link below:

Glasgow Tickets here

Birmingham Tickets here