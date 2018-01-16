Church Crawler: Proposal in the church, 2018 shades of accents at RCCG Amen Tower, Ogba

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is one of those few churches that you can hardly categorise either based on doctrine, mode of preaching, style of dressing, etc. The church, headed worldwide by Pastor E.A. Adeboye has refused to be boxed. There’s an RCCG Church that fits you perfectly; mother, youth, woke teenager, young professional, misfit, whatever. But, to categorise RCCG Amen Tower based on a demographic would be to do perfect injustice to the community.

RCCG Amen Tower Parish, Ogba is an imperfect mix of all you can expect in a Lagos-mainland based church and that is where Church Crawler made as an abode last Sunday. It immediately felt weird walking into the church in casual wears to meet a congregation full of young and old people dressed in trad. Sigh! That’s what happens when you’ve spent so much time in these churches based in Lekki. All tea, no shade! I had been aptly informed from the dressing, the decorations, and the random smiles all over that it was Praise Sunday.

Who doesn’t love Praise Sunday? The vibes, the songs, the dance and of course, the fact that the sermon is always short and precise. Everything about Praise Sunday, especially in a church like The Redeemed Christian Church of God anywhere, speaks of fun.

The praise and worship session was mainland-ish. Still, no shade! The type you would expect a Chioma Jesus or Tope Alabi to pull off if they ministered at your church. Okay, maybe not that quality, but something in that category. I couldn’t help but notice that although the church had quite a good number of young people, they all looked the same. Long gowns, head ties that covered all of their glory (pun intended) and no jeans.

Not like I should have expected more, abi?

It was testimony time and I couldn’t help but roll my eyes when the Testimony time! Victory time! chant came up. At this point, the script had become really predictable. I immediately shifted my focus to my tablet. I had promised to connect with a friend via my YouVersion Bible app until the first lady began her tales by… Sorry, Testimonies.

One of the aunties who was now testifying had suddenly developed an accent. Ah! Not until the second lady took up the started her testimony before I knew it was a pattern. Guess that’s what happens when your pastor has prophesied about 2018 being your year of travelling out and you all have to act in faith.

The sermon was short – as expected. Something about praise and gratitude being the key to unlocking doors in the new year. Then we went into another session of dance and dance and dance. I cant say how long the dance took. All I can remember is that a pastor who came to the stage and ended the service with prophetic declarations. Finally.

As soon as I made my way to the exit, a crowd had formed there. After walking past them, I discovered one of the members has just proposed and the lady has given him a spirit-filled Yes. Amen?

But, what if the lady had said no? Deliverance, maybe?

Although I never stood up to be recognized as a first timer at RCCG Amen Tower, Ogba, they would have easily spotted me as one. Who comes into that kind of church with a tablet, in jeans and not joining in the Thanksgiving mood?. Well, I was long gone before anyone could approach me with such question.

Till I attend that church and Church Crawler crawls into your church, better be prepared, “for the hour cometh…”