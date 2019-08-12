Co-founders of RED lead Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dayo Adeneye, Bolanle Olukanni, others to celebrate Adesuwa Onyenokwe in exclusive brunch

Co-founders of RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams and Chude Jideonwo led several personalities, joined by her friends and associates, to celebrate Nigeria’s veteran broadcast journalist, publisher and media entrepreneur, Adesuwa Onyenokwe at an exclusive brunch last weekend as she turned a year older.

Celebrities who attended the surprise birthday event include beauty entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye; television personality, Bolanle Olukanni; Nollywood actor, Sambasa Nzeribe; ace broadcaster and former Ogun State commissioner for Information, Hon. Dayo Adeneye; Africa’s leading actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; AAN Party Chairman, Emmanuel Daniah; HR and Finance Consultant, Ifeoma Idigbe and Coach Lanre Olusola.

Music artistes Omawumi, Lami Phillips and Waje; lifestyle journalist, Latasha Ngwube; fashion designer, Makioba; Head of Strategy, Image and Time, Kemi Ogunleye, fashion entrepreneur, Uche Nnaji and wife, Kemi Ajumobi also graced the occasion.

See photos from the event:

