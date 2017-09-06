We are committed to help fight unemployment – NBC

Nigeria Bottling Company Limited (NBC) says the management trainee programme (MTP) was introduced in order to help the government fight unemployment, Vanguard reports.
Highlights:
- The programme is designed to select best of young talents to play key roles in the company’s future growth.
- Director, Human Resources of NBC, Grace Omo-Lamai, said NBC remains committed to supporting government’s drive in reducing unemployment in the country hence the introduction of this programme.
- “The programme is geared towards preparing the trainees to become high performing managers and ready to take on key roles within the company. It will also provide the successful candidates a unique opportunity to gain professional training within a dynamic work environment characterised by diversity, inclusion and high-performance culture.”
- Speaking on the series of activities lined up for the programme, Mrs Omo-Lamai disclosed that participants are poised to experience an intellectually and technically rewarding session stating that the programme has been structured to accommodate individuals located in designated parts of the country where the company plants are located.
