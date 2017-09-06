There are schemes in place to fight unemployment – Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, at the “Accelerate Labs” project in Lagos said the Federal government has put in place, series of projects to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive – in order to serve quit notice on unemployment.

Mr Enelamah said that loans and grants, which are being accessed by some firms, were meant to drive the growth of the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises in the country.

The Accelerate Labs project was presented by The Future Project (TFP). The goal of the project is to equip 2,160 youth across the six geo-political zones.

He said the government needed more partners to work with in order to boost economic growth.

Enelamah, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Olubunmi Adeboye, said, “As a ministry of industry and investment, we actually have a project, the Growth and Employment project which is one that we are actually coordinating.

“Grants are given specifically to the SMEs and businesses that have ideas across agriculture and technology all over the country.”