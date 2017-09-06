It is an industrial rascality | Labour minister, Ngige speaks on resident doctors strike

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has described the strike of resident doctors as an “act of rascality”.

In a statement by the deputy director press in the ministry, Samuel Olowookere, Dr Ngige said the government was ‘surprised’ by the associations’ action after an agreement was reached.

The sequence of events:

NARD declares “total and indefinite strike” over government’s failure to meet its demands – Monday , August 4.

, August 4. The medical council threatens the resident doctors, ask them not to join the strike or risk repetition of internship – Tuesday , August 5.

, August 5. Ngige says…”This is an industrial rascality and the trade unions must fashion out ways of ensuring that their members keep to collective agreements. NARD signed collective bargaining agreement and less than 48 hours after, they embarked on a strike. This is a breach of the law. Workers should not breach the law of the land because the law protects them more than the employers.”

He said it was an issue the labour centres should address because where a “person’s rights stop, is where another man’s right start. Your right cannot be absolute.’’

He said the meeting between the doctors and the government earlier scheduled for November 2, 2017, will now hold on September 6, 2017.

“The health and well-being of Nigerians are cardinal to President Buhari’s administration. Hence, every measure necessary shall be taken to restore normalcy.”