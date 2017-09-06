Skales speaks on his relationship with Nicki Minaj

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng known as Skales had featured American rapper, Diplo on a music video, and got the attention of Nicki Minaj who shared the video with her over 80 million fans.

In a chat with SoundCity TV, Skales described how his relationship with Minaj has been going on fine from that time – considering they exchange song ideas over chats.

He said, “It’s still crazy to me how I keep getting DMs from her.

“Nevertheless, I can never give props to anybody else than Diplo of Major Lazer.

“It was Diplo that hooked us up and he’s the reason why I can communicate with her and share my sound.

“He gave me that platform to share my sound with the world.”

Also, Skales also said it was never his intention to sign with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) but financial constraints forced him to join the record label.

Now that he has his own independent imprint, Skales said, “I wanted to have something that’s mine. I never wanted to sign to any label.

“I wanted to do stuff my own way but as an artiste, you need that financial support, you need that platform, hence the reason why I signed to EME.”

The artiste said he never had a chummy relationship with Wizkid while the duo was in EME, saying, “It has always been more about business between me and him.

“Even in EME, we were just cool for the business and for the music – and whatever happened happened.

“We are doing great in our different lanes. He’s doing great with Drake, I’m doing great with Nicki Minaj.”

He added, “I can’t deny the fact that we started together and he’s doing really big things. We are all doing really great in our different ways, in our different lanes and I’m inspired by his work and stuff.”