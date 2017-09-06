Einstein Foundation names Ezekwesili, Adichie, 98 others among “visionaries of our time”

The Albert Einstein Foundation has selected a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, and literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, among “the leading visionaries of our time”.

The publication, “Genius: 100 Visions for the Future” is, according to the website, ‘a once-in-a-century publishing event with the world’s greatest thinkers in Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Literature, The Arts, Entrepreneurship and more sharing their visions for the future in the world’s first 3D-printed book.’ – See the list here.

The foundation chose the Nigerians and 98 other renowned figures from around the world in diverse fields of human endeavour as part of the centennial celebrations marking Albert Einstein’s ‘Theory of General Relativity’.

It will publish a collection of thoughts from the visionaries entitled which will be launched on Saturday in Montreal, Canada.