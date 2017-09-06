[The Church Blog] Adebola Williams, Dami Oluwatoyinbo and others, set to speak at Emerge Leadership Conference 2017

Something positively different is about to hit Lagos. In 2015, we received supernatural energy to ACCELERATE. In 2016, we displayed our ENIGMATIC identity. This year, we carry too much fire.

This year, it’s about His POWER. We are UNSTOPPABLE!!! In case you didn’t know, the EMERGE CONFERENCE 2017 holds this September!!!!! This is one conference you should deliberately prepare for.

Emerge Leadership Conference is an annual conference for young people organised by Church 3:16, the youth arm of The Fountain of Life Church. The vision of Church 3:16 is “To become the focal point, where youth find expression for leadership in different ways, through the WORD OF GOD.”

With a simple mandate, Church 3:16 aims to build transformational leaders. In addition, it strives to inculcate a culture of innovation, built on a foundation of character, with a focus on delivering excellence in all that we do. And the Emerge Conference is one of the ways it intends to achieve this.

The essence of the Emerge Conference is to shape the future of the nation by empowering its young people. The young people of today are going to emerge as the future leaders of tomorrow. Through this conference, Church 3:16 will act as a conduit, supporting the emergence of a new breed of Godly groundbreakers that will change this nation for the better.

The theme for this year’s conference ‘UNSTOPPABLE’ is taken from the scripture Joshua 1:5 [AMP] “No man will [be able to] stand before you [to oppose you] as long as you live. Just as I was [present] with Moses, so will I be with you; I will not fail you or abandon you.

Want to be UNSTOPPABLE? Join us for an EPIC (3) day conference and concert. See details below.

VENUE

Main Auditorium,

The Fountain of Life Church,

12, Industrial Estate Road off Town Planning way,

Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria.

DATES

Fri. Sept. 15th – Sun 17th Sept. 2017

TIME

Friday: 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am

Sunday: 7am & 10am

Emerge Concert, Sunday: 3pm

For more enquiries, you can reach 080 2592 7369, 080 8864 6559

This conference is absolutely FREE but you have to register to reserve a seat. Visit www.thechurch316.org/emerge2017 to register.